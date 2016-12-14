SFI, ABVP activists disrupt KTU exams

more-in

Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday disrupted the conduct of the first semester B.Tech. examinations of the A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) in a handful of colleges.

According to reports reaching the KTU, here, the exams could not be held in six colleges.

Vice Chancellor Kuncheria Isaac said here that the examinations were held as per schedule in all the other engineering colleges in the State.

In all, there are 150 engineering colleges affiliated to the KTU.

Dr. Isaac said here that the third semester examinations on Wednesday would be held as scheduled.

The B.Tech. first semester examination of five engineering colleges held at the Thrissur Government Engineering College was disrupted by the agitation.

SFI protesters allegedly disrupted the examination alleging that the students did not get time to study as the authorities did not publish the date of the examination on the notice board.

The agitators snatched question papers, the authorities alleged.