Running films not to be withdrawn

Producers’ and distributors’ associations have decided to keep their decision to withdraw already released films from ‘A’ class cinemas in abeyance at least for the time being.

A final decision is likely to be taken at a joint meeting of the Kerala Film Producers’ Association and the Film Distributors’ Association to be held in Kochi on December 26.

The move comes in the wake of a reported move by exhibitors to release other language movies such as Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Surya’s Singam 3 in the cinemas freed up by the withdrawal of running films.

Films such as Pulimurugan and Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan would have to be called back had the associations gone ahead with the decision.

However, Kerala Film Producers’ Association secretary M. Renjith said that there was no going back on the decision over revenue sharing with exhibitors.

The widening rift between exhibitors on one side and producers and distributors on the other over revenue sharing has resulted in a deadlock in the multi-crore industry.

As a result of the row it was decided that new films such as Satyan Anthikad’s Jomonte Suvisheshangal, Jibu Jacob’s Munthirivallikal Thalirkumbol, Jay K.’s Ezra; and Siddique’s Fukri, lined up for release during this Christmas, would not hit the ‘A’ screens.