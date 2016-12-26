Rs. 51 lakh confiscated from bus in Kerala

more-in

Unaccounted-for cash to the tune of Rs. 51.86 lakh, almost all of them in Rs. 2,000 denomination, was on Sunday seized by Kerala excise officials from two passengers of a bus coming from Bengaluru at nearby Irrity, in the second major haul of currency in the last three days in the State.

They found Rs. 51.80 lakh in Rs. 2,000 notes and Rs. 100 notes for Rs. 6,300 in the bags of Ranjith Salangi (24) and Rahul Adhik, alias Rahul Ghatoo (22). The duo, in their early 20s and hailing from Maharashtra, were found carrying the cash without any supporting documents after which they were detained.

The haul came just two days after the police seized Rs. 39.98 lakh in Rs. 2,000 denomination at the Tirur area in Malapuram district.

A special excise squad intercepted the KSRTC bus heading to Payyanur and arrested the duo.