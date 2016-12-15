Rs. 2,000 starts crumbling while handling

more-in

A new currency note of Rs. 2000 denomination was found crumbling while handling it hours after it was withdrawn from a bank at Taliparamba here by an account holder.

According to reports, the new note carrying serial number 456828 withdrawn from the Federal Bank branch at Taliparamba on December 13 started to break into small fragments at the edges while handling it a few hours after it was withdrawn from the bank branch on Tuesday afternoon. The note was among the five Rs. 2000 denomination notes P.C. Shareefa, a resident of Mukkola near the Taliparamba town, had withdrawn from the branch.

"I found the note crumbling while handing it," said P.C. Shemeel, son of Shareefa. When contacted, he said that though the other four notes also showed similar signs, he could manage to use them. The remaining currency was so badly damaged that it could not be used as normal note, he added.

Mr. Shemeel said that though the matter was brought to the notice of the officials of the bank branch, they were not willing to accept that it was given from the branch.

Bank officials were not immediately available for comment. Mr. Shemeel said that his mother had withdrawn the cash from the bank after queuing up in the branch for hours