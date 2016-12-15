Rs. 2,000 note crumbles hours after withdrawal from bank, says account holder

more-in

A note of Rs. 2000 allegedly started breaking at the edges hours after it was reportedly withdrawn from the Federal Bank branch at Taliparamba, near here, on December 13 by an account holder.

Reports said the note was among the five Rs. 2000 currency the wife of P.C. Shareefa, a resident of Mukkola near Taliparamba town, had withdrawn.

"I found the note crumbling while handing it," said P.C. Shemeel, son of Shareefa. ''It could not be used as normal note.'' Though the other four notes also showed similar signs, he could manage to use them, he added.

Mr. Shemeel said that though the matter was brought to the notice of the officials of the bank, they were not willing to accept that it was given from the branch.

Bank officials were not immediately available for comment. Mr. Shemeel said his mother had withdrawn the cash after queuing up in the branch for hours.