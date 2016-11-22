Row over move to changename of Sabarimala temple

more-in

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) decision to change the name of Sabarimala Dharma Sastha Temple as ‘Sri Ayyappa Swami Temple,’ allegedly keeping the government and the Devaswom Minister in the dark, has kicked up a controversy.

‘‘The TDB has decided to change the name of Sabarimala temple into ‘Sri Ayyappa Swami Temple’ because it was dedicated to Lord Ayyappa during the re-installation of the deity in 1951 following the destruction of the sanctum of the Sri Dharma Sastha Temple there in a fire in 1950,’’ TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan said.

Meanwhile, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran took exception to the TDB decision. In a Facebook post, the Minister accused the TDB of committing violation of law by changing the name of the temple. He said the TDB had no authority to change the name of any temple. The government would seek explanation from the board on the matter, he said.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan said the board had not done anything against the law. The decision to rectify a mistake in the official records could not be treated as a violation of law, he said.

He said the matter came to the notice of the board while presenting its case before the Supreme Court in connection with the controversial women’s entry issue at Sabarimala.

Gazette notification

Mr. Gopalakrishnan said the board decision would be implemented only after legal wetting and gazette notification, if needed, in the larger interest of protecting the ritualistic custom and tradition at the temple.

Legend has it that Swami Ayyappan, after achieving his worldly mission, had merged with the deity at the Dharma Sastha Temple centuries ago. The Ayyappa idol installed at the rebuilt sanctum sanctorum was a replica of the Swami Ayyappa idol installed at the `Thevaarappura’ of the erstwhile Travancore royal dynasty at Kowdiar Palace, he said.

