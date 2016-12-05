Rival Mujahid factions bury hatchet after 14 years

more-in

After 14 years of living apart, the two major factions of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM), which in the past had striven for reforms within the Muslim community, have announced their merger.

The unification of the KNM led by T.P. Abdulla Koya Madani, and the breakaway faction Kerala Naduvathul Mujahideen (Markazu-DHAVA) led by Hussain Madavoor was announced at a news conference after a meeting of the factions on Monday. A public declaration in this regard will be held on the Kozhikode beach after a general council meeting on December 20.

At the meeting, the Madani moved a one-line resolution stating that the Mujahid movement had decided to merge after resolving the differences on ideological issues during a year-long discussion among scholars. It was seconded by C.P. Umer Sullami, general secretary of the KNM (Markazu-DHAVA).

Split in 2002

The Mujahid establishment in the State had vertically split in August 2002 on ideological and personal issues. Now all the feeder outfits of both factions, including the Ithihadu Shubbanil Mujahideen (ISM), Mujahid Students Movement (MSM) and Muslim Girls and Women’s Movement (MGM), will also merge.

The leaders said that the unification talks gained traction following the Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (KJU), a body of religious scholars, ratified the decisions taken at several rounds of talks by five scholars from each side since December 2015. The KNM was formed under the guidance of the Kerala Muslim Aikya Sanghom, founded in 1920, and the KJU, formed in 1924, for the empowerment of the Muslim community.

Trigger for merger

Several challenges confronting the Muslim community in recent times including the Uniform Civil Code, suspected case of Muslim youths joining Islamic State militants, and the Centre’s move against the Islamic preacher Zakir Naik seemed to have compelled the factions to bury the hatchet.

Fielding questions, the Madani clarified that the merger had been discussed at the grassroots level as well and that the factions did not want to do a post-mortem on issues that led to the split between the leaders.

Another faction

However, no talks had been held with another breakaway smaller but influential faction, Wisdom Group of Mujahids. “We have nothing to do with them as long they stick to their ideology, ” the Madani replied to a query.