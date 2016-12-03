Rise in abuse of drugs by quacks

more-in

Ayurvedic ‘choornam’ tested positive for use of Schedule H drugs

Certain Schedule H drugs, which are prescribed for alcohol de-addiction treatment and are potentially dangerous, are being widely abused by quacks and alternative medicine practitioners who claim to have a cure for alcohol addiction.

“Newspapers and magazines routinely carry advertisements of herbal medicines offering a “surreptitious” cure for chronic alcoholism. Recently, we received a complaint from Palakkad about one such “herbal medicine.” We forwarded one of the samples to the State Drugs Control Lab. On analysis, the powder was found to contain disulfiram, an antabuse or deterrent, which is used by us for de-addiction treatment, strictly under supervision,” secretary of State Mental Health Authority and former Professor of Psychiatry D. Raju said.

Disulfiram (tetraethylthiuram disulfide) belongs to a group of drugs called aldehyde dehydrogenase inhibitors, which are used for the treatment of chronic alcoholism. The drug is prescribed to patients who have already been through a detoxification process, to help them stay away from alcohol.

“It is a potentially dangerous drug and is prescribed only after taking informed consent from the patient and a first-degree relative. Informed consent is taken because consuming even small amounts of alcohol after taking this drug can produce severe reactions, including psychosis.

‘‘De-addiction treatment can never be initiated without the knowledge of an alcohol addict. But very often, it is the hapless wives or mothers who fall for advertisements which promise magic remedies to cure their husbands or sons of alcoholism without his knowledge,” Dr. Raju pointed out.

In the present instance, the complaint received was about a “Madya naasha mukthi choornam,” sold by Kanagadhara Madom at Kollengode in Palakkad district. The advertisement says that the drug is an Ayurveda cure-all potion (known in local parlance as “ottamooli”) with no side effects and that it may be administered to the alcohol addict mixed with food without his knowledge.

The Drugs Control Department has now initiated action against the manufacturer of the “choornam” for the unauthenticated use of disulfiram, a Schedule H drug and for advertising the same, under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objective Advertisements) Act.

In a study published in the journal Addiction in 2011, NIMHANS researchers had reported about the abuse of disulfiram by traditional practitioners offering a cure for alcoholism. In four samples of such powders they tested, the concentration of disulfiram was approximately 1,000 mg/g, which is four-fold higher than the concentration in the commercially available drug (250 mg/g).

The daily dosage for the traditional powder was six to 10 folds higher than the usual daily dose of 250 mg normally prescribed. The price was also five-fold, it was reported.

Psychiatrists said that surreptitious use of disulfiram by unregistered practitioners of medicine should be strictly monitored as the drug in higher concentrations could cause hepatotoxicity and psychosis.

The patient who has been surreptitiously administered disulfiram might consume alcohol and drop dead somewhere. People would never link it to the drug but may think that he either drank himself to death or that he died of a cardiac arrest, they pointed out.