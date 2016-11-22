Reward for information on murderer

more-in

The State Police have announced a reward of Rs.2 lakh for any actionable intelligence that would help the law enforcement detect the murder of a housewife in Alappuzha in 2013.

Jalaja, 47, a resident of Cheppad, was found bludgeoned to death in her house on August 13, 2013. The assailant had decamped with her mobile phone and ornaments. Jalaja, the wife of an NRI, had arrived from the Gulf for a brief visit to the State.

Public can pass on any credible information to Balaram Kumar Upadhyaya, Inspector General, Crime Branch at igpcrimes.pol@kerala.gov.in or call: 94979 98998, 0471-2319787.

The identity of the informant will be kept confidential.