Revival package mooted for sick PSUs

The Public Sector Undertakings Restructuring and Internal Audit Board has mooted a Rs.600-crore package for reviving the sick units in the State.

The proposal has been moulded in line with the government policy to nurture State-owned Enterprises that have been ailing for want of professional management, paucity of resources and raw materials, and inadequacies in production and marketing strategies .

The willingness recently expressed by the government to run Instrumentation Limited, Kanjikode and the State unit of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited, that were listed for closure by the Centre citing mounting loss, has inspired audit board to furnish the proposal. A one-time fund infusion complemented with professional management, technological upgrade, and diversification are expected to bring the PSUs back on track.

As per official estimates of 2015, the 103 PSUs functioning under various departments had a capital investment of Rs.40,557 crore and their turnover had been pegged at Rs.32,625 crore. The loss incurred by these units in 2014-15 has been estimated at Rs.2,030 crore. The units that had registered a profit of Rs.518 crore in 2009-10 have turned sick mainly due to flawed polices and lack of government patronage in promoting the public sector, sources said.

The 41 units under the Industries Department had an investment of Rs.1,443 crore during the past financial year. The loss of the units that employ 21,000 persons so far has been estimated at Rs.1,739 crore. It has been targeted to raise the turnover to Rs.6,000 crore within five years. The government could well source the funds from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, sources said.

RIAB chairman M.P. Sukumaran Nair said a timely government intervention, mainly through financial assistance would not only help to augment the PSUs, but also set the ground for opening new units, create new job opportunities and thus improve the industrial ecology of the State. “This is significant as it draws a contrast to the Centre’s disinvestment policy,” he says.