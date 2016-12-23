Revenue nod for houses in unusable ‘paddy land’

more-in

The Revenue Department has issued a circular authorising district revenue authorities and local-level committees to grant permission for use of land categorised in revenue records as ‘paddy land’, but where no cultivation has been or will be possible, for construction of houses.

The circular, which was issued based on a directive of the Supreme Court in the Revenue Divisional Officer, Fort Kochi vs. Jalaja Dileep case on March 10, 2015, would benefit persons who wished to convert ‘paddy land’ not exceeding 5 cents in municipal/Corporation areas and 10 cents in panchayat areas to construct houses.

“We have issued the circular strictly in accordance with the directive of the Supreme Court and to honour the commitment made by the government in the Assembly when seeking the annulment of Section 3 (A) of the Kerala Paddy and Wetland (Amendment) Act, 2008. The objective of the circular is to provide relief to small landholders who wish to construct houses. The circular is clear on this point and there is no question of validating any large scale conversion as was attempted through the 2008 amendment,” Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan told The Hindu over phone.

According to the circular, in the case of land not included in the data bank or the draft data bank prepared under the Kerala Paddy Land and Wetland Act and not ‘paddy land’ as defined in the Act or is noted as ‘Nilam’ in revenue records, the land owners can approach the District Collector or the revenue divisional officer under provisions of the Kerala Land Utilisation Order of 1967 for its use for constructing houses. Permission would be granted after examining reports of the village officer and agricultural officer concerned.

Only land noted as ‘paddy land’ or ‘wet land’ in the data bank need be treated as ‘paddy land’ or ‘wet land’. In the case of land which had undergone improvements prior to 2008 and in the case of which reference to existence of grown up trees is contained in the data bank, permission for construction of houses can be permitted under the Kerala Land Utilisation Order of 1967.

The circular also stipulates that the local level land management committees (LLMCs) should be reconstituted immediately and should begin consider applications under the Act. Any misuse of the provisions of the circular would meet with stringent punishment.