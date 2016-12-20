Resentment over police action against tribespeople

more-in

(Palakkad): Resentment is brewing among the residents of Moorthikunnu colony of Malaya tribespeople at Kadappara here a day after three of its representatives who tried to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at nearby Vadakkancherry to apprise him about their land rights issue were subjected to ruthless police action.

Olankara Ratheesh, a tribal promoter appointed by the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Department, was detained along with Pattika Varga Gothra Maha Sabha leaders Kollangod Manikantan and Muthalamada Raju by police personnel led by Alathur Dy. SP V.S. Muhammed Kasim on the suspicion that they had Maoist links. The officials had forcibly taken them to the local police station for interrogation and allegedly disrobed them to check whether they carried any weapon. It was following strong public protest that the tribesmen were allowed to go home and that too only after the Chief Minister left the venue of a mega folk art festival in Vadakkanchery.

“It was on the advice of Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department Tribal department officials that we reached the folk arts festival venue to meet the Chief Minister and apprise him about the sorry state of affairs in our colony. The police took three youngsters who were with me from outside the festival venue without citing any reason. Despite my protest, they were taken to the police station where our people had to organise a sit-in protest to get the three released, said village elder Velayudhan.

The State government had recently backtracked from its earlier promise to allocate 14.67 acres of reserve forest land to the Moorthikkunnu tribals who waged a protracted land rights agitation. While the Revenue and Scheduled Tribes Welfare departments supported the striking landless tribals, the Forest Department had backtracked from the earlier promise to provide land rights saying the agitating tribals would not come under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

However, it was an expert committee led by District Collector P. Marykutty that found the demands of the tribals just and that they were all traditional forest dwellers. The agitating 22 families are still living in temporary sheds in the occupied land since January 15 this year. There are 78 members in the 22 families, which hitherto had a harrowing existence due to the lack of cultivable land.

“We were forced to live on 40 cents of rocky land all these years. There were 18 huts and 23 graves on such a small patch and no cultivation was possible over the rocks. As far as the dead were concerned, there was no burial ground. We had no option but to put up graves in the close proximity of houses,” said Ratheesh.