Relishing architecture’s local flavour

Like each area has its own cuisine, it also has building materials specific to that area, says well-known architect Anupama Kundoo.

An admirer of the messiah of low-cost construction, Laurie Baker, Ms. Kundoo says unlike the standardised building materials that come from factories, the locally available stone, wood and lime have their own distinctness that gel with the local climate. A PhD from Technical University, Berlin, Ms. Kundoo has done extensive research on building materials and taught architecture at many a foreign university. Born in Pune, Ms. Kundoo lived and worked at the Auroville international enclave at Puducherry, a haven of innovative architecture, for 15 years before moving to Europe. She currently holds the chair of Affordable Habitat at the Universidad Camilo Jose Cela in Madrid, Spain.

Teacher, theorist, researcher and award-winning architect, she was at the National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode, recently to give the keynote speech at the Thanima-2 seminar. Excerpts from an interview:

As an architect, what is your idea of a home?

A home should be a second skin to its owner. It shouldn’t merely be ‘housing’ or just a living space. It should reflect his/her personality, values, lifestyle and aspirations. He/she should feel at home in the home and should provide space for his/her dreams and memories.

In my home at Auroville, I have a space for sitting idle and doing nothing. The design should fit into the neighbourhood and should not be an eyesore to others. The house should also gel with the socio-economic and cultural milieu of the area. Where possible, the locally available building materials should be used.

What is the process of evolving the design of a house? Suppose I come to you with a ₹10-lakh budget and a 10-cent plot, how will you go about designing my home?

First, I will go with you to the location to study the topography, the neighbourhood, the wind, sunshine, rainfall and the people around. Second, I will consult the building regulations of the area. Third, I will find out the easily available and cost-effective building materials in the area.

And, the most important part—over a period of time, I will hold a series of discussions with you to understand your personality and your and your family’s needs and expectations. The design will emerge gradually from this process of back-and-forth discussions. My design for another person with the same budget and plot could be totally different.

Have you seen some of the architectural monstrosities that have been built recently in Kerala in the name of contemporary design?

No. I have seen some old, traditional houses, though. But why should people use Italian marble or Cuddapah stone here when you have alternative, locally available materials? This is out of ignorance or mere imitation. Some people say that they love the colour yellow and hence they used expensive yellow stones. But if you love yellow, a yellow-dominant colour scheme can be created cheaply without the expensive yellow floor tiles.

What is your take on Vastu?

Vastu is mostly superstition. Vastu may have emerged as a set of guidelines to builders in the past in terms of location, topography, climatic factors, light, ventilation and building regulations. But technology and modern design have addressed most of these concerns.

Most Vastu practitioners don’t know anything about architecture.

They reduce this discipline into a bunch of silly, irrational rules and superstitions. Unfortunately, even highly educated people, out of superstitious beliefs, go for the fad. They give up their rationality.

If a Vastu man says that a particular beam in the house will bring a curse and lead to the divorce of the husband and wife, they will suspend their rational thinking and do what is ordered by the Vastu man.