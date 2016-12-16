Ration supply: Sudheeranseeks CM’s intervention

more-in

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding the latter’s intervention “on a war footing” to restore the distribution of foodgrains through the ration shops in the State.

For the past two months or more, there has been no distribution of foodgrains through ration shops. This has led to a steep rise in the price of rice in the open market. Following the implementation of the Food Safety Act, both the Centre and the State have blamed each other for the non-availability of grains at ration shops.

Though the Assembly had passed a resolution protesting the Centre’s slashing of the State’s share of foodgrains, the Chief Minister, a few days later, was found openly praising the Prime Minister. It was hard to understand how the Chief Minister could praise a Prime Minister who caused the common man in Kerala to starve, the letter noted. The State government cannot escape from its responsibility of ensuring of foodgrains through ration shops, the letter said.

In another letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Sudheeran demanded the latter’s urgent intervention to ensure that the disbursal of salary and pension resumed at KSRTC.

In a third letter, Mr. Sudheeran called for a fair and just inquiry into the custodial death of Shahir who was taken into custody by the police at Cheranellur in Ernakulam district. Shahir’s death was the latest in a long list of atrocities committed by the police after the LDF government assumed office, the letter said.

The Chief Minister himself had publicly stated that there were criminals in the police force. Yet it was not clear why he had not initiated action against those policemen who behaved in an unlawful manner.

There had been many recent instances of unlawful police action: in Kuttimakkul in Thalassery two Dalit women were arrested and imprisoned on charges of attacking a party office. Then there was the custodial death of one Kalimutthu from Tamil Nadu at the Thalassery police station; the custodial death of Latheef at the Vandoor police station at Malappuram; the debilitating third degree torture inflicted on a school driver Suresh by the Harbour Police at Ernakulam district; the third degree torture inflicted on two Dalit youths at the Kollam West Anchalumoodu police station; the incident where Santhosh who was riding a motorcycle was felled by a blow from a wireless set at Chinnnakada in Kollam; and the arrrest and subsequent suicide of Athira an x-ray technician at a private hospital at Kuttiadi, the letter pointed out.