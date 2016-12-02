Ration stoppage maylead to crisis: Chandy

more-in

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has warned of an impending crisis owing to the stoppage of ration rice distribution in the State and the failure of the State government to sort out some of the functional issues responsible for the disruption.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Chandy said the State government was yet to find a solution to the problems related to certain payments to workers in the warehouses previously managed by private wholesale dealers.

Ration distribution had come to a grinding halt, with its impact being felt in open market prices with the price of the favoured variety of rice — Matta and Jaya —witnessing an increase of Rs.7 to peak at Rs.40 and Rs.36 a kg respectively.

He said there were three interconnected issued related to ration supply that required the urgent attention of the government. The first one was the shortfall in Central allocation following the implementation of the Food Security Act.

Kerala’s requirement was 16.25 lakh tonnes of foodgrain. As far as the Centre is concerned, Kerala is eligible for only 10 lakh tonnes. The shortfall in allocation started from the United Progressive Alliance government time and continued even after the Narendra Modi government came to power.

His government had lobbied with the Centre which raised the allocation to 14 lakh tonnes. Since the Centre had some limitations in considering Kerala’s claim under the FSA, it released the 2.5 lakh tonnes of foodgrain as ad hoc allotment. This arrangement continued till September. But from October, the disruption started. The LDF government had hardly done anything worthwhile since then to ensure the allocations were coming, he said.

The FSA had also eliminated middlemen, as a result of which the entire layer of private wholesale dealers in the rationing system became redundant. The government had succeeded in arriving at an understanding with this segment by agreeing to use their warehouses.

Workers in these warehouses used to get stacking wages from the wholesalers. Work has come to a stop since the government cannot pay the stacking charges. The Labour and Civil Supplies Ministers held discussions with the workers’ unions but no solution had been found. With ration supply grinding to a halt, an estimated 1.54 lakh households in the BPL category and 1.24 lakh households in the APL category would be hit.

In reply to a question, Mr. Chandy said there were several options before the government. If these do not succeed, it could convene an all-party meeting to sort out the issue. He said the issue of delay in distributing new ration cards did not have anything to do with the disruption in supply, though this also merited urgent action on the part of the government.