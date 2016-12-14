Ration priority list to be ready by January 15

more-in

The priority list for ration beneficiaries in Kerala under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) is expected to be finalised by January 15.

Minister for Food P. Thilothaman told a press conference here on Wednesday that the printing of new ration cards would begin as soon as the final list was ready. The review of the draft list was in the final stage and appeals for inclusion on the list were being vetted by verification committees.

The Minister said the distribution of ration rice under the NFSA was expected to be streamlined soon, following the imminent settlement of a strike by Food Corporation of India (FCI) workers. Several rounds of negotiations with trade unions had succeeded in breaking the deadlock that affected the supply of rice from FCI godowns to ration shops in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kollam, and Ernakulam districts.

More than 90 per cent of the ration rice for November had reached ration shops and the process of lifting stocks for December had begun. As many as 154 lakh consumers were entitled to five kg of free rice while 124 lakh consumers would be supplied two kg of rice at Rs.2 per kg. The remaining 65 lakh would be entitled to one kg of rice and one kg of atta, subject to availability.

Mr. Thilothaman said the government was considering a proposal to procure surplus stocks of rice directly from the FCI under the open market scheme and distribute it through Supplyco outlets. He said the move was aimed at bringing the price of rice under control.

Accusing former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy of making unfounded allegations about the public distribution system in the State, he said the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government had failed to implement the NFSA for three years.

He added that the new ration cards would be linked to Aadhaar cards to avoid duplication. Food Secretary Mini Antony said the entire ration distribution network would be computerised to prevent pilferage and diversion of stocks. Vehicles transporting ration rice would be equipped with microchips from next April to enable them to be tracked.

A pilot project to install Point of Sale machines at ration shops to monitor the distribution of rice would be launched in Kollam next March. The project would be extended to all ration shops by April.