Rajagopal holds up mirrorbefore LDF-UDF unity

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) went all the way out in the Assembly to support the resolution against the raw deal given to the cooperative sector following demonetisation of high value currency, but the lone Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator O. Rajagopal sought to hold a mirror before them to point out the irrationality of the unity.

He pointed out to the mutual recriminations of the the LDF and the UDF on the floor of the House on November 8, the day the demonetisation was announced, over the former’s attempt to capture district cooperative banks under the control of the latter.

He said the unity of the LDF and the UDF was politically motivated by their opposition to every thing that the Centre or Prime Minister Narendra Modi did.

The BJP legislator said he was opposed to the resolution because of its political motives. He did not wish to be part of the all-party delegation or the resolution, though he ardently subscribed to the view point that the cooperative sector and the millions who had bestowed their trust on it should be protected.

He criticised the cooperatives for refusing to fall in line with the RBI’s norms. Later, he told media persons that his party was opposed to treating the cooperatives as party banks that functioned only for protecting the interests of the respective parties.

The Speaker did not allow an amendment moved by Mr. Rajagopal suggesting deletion of certain portions in the Chief Minister’s substantive motion, particularly the one related to permitting cooperative institutions to accept deposits and handle exchange of notes. The amendment was in the nature of a negative vote which was not permitted under the rules of procedure, he said. The House later passed the motion by voice vote, with Mr. Rajagopal being the only naysayer.