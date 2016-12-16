Ragging: studentin hospital withkidney dysfunction

more-in

The student of Government Polytechnic Nattakam, Kottayam, who was allegedly ragged by his seniors, has been admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur with severe internal injuries.

Avinash of Irinjalakuda, the first year student at the polytechnic, alleged that he and his classmates were subjected to ragging for six hours on December 2 and were forced to drink spurious liquor.

In a complaint lodged with Kottayam Superintendent of Police, the victim’s father alleged that senior students stripped Avinash and his friends and forced them to do push-ups for hours and made them drink spurious liquor. Though they collapsed, the seniors continued the ragging.

Avinash was subjected to dialysis at the hospital as his kidneys failed to function, according to his father.