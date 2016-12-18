Ragging case: five accused surrender

more-in

Five of the eight accused in the ragging incident in which at least two first year students of the Government Polytechnic at Nattakom were seriously injured have surrendered before police on Sunday evening.

The senior students were accompanied by their parents when they arrived at the office of the Circle Inspector of police, Changanassery. The surrendered have been identified as Raison, Saran, Manu, Jayaprakash, and Jerrin.

On the night of December 2, first year students were physically abused by seniors at the Government Polytechnic hostel. Two students have been admitted to hospital, one with serious damage to his kidneys.

College authorities had suspended eight senior students, including the five who have surrendered before the police. Following a complaint, the police had registered two different cases under Prevention of Ragging Act, Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of IP,C and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.