RSS worker says ‘confession’ under duress

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Subeesh, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker K. Mohanan, has reportedly said in his complaint to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that the district police have tortured him to force a ‘confession’ that he and three other RSS workers were involved in the 2006 murder of NDF worker Muhammad Fazal.

Subeesh reportedly said that he was made to ‘confess’ under duress by police officers with the aim of saving the real accused in the Fazal murder case.

