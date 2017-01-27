Kerala

RSS ploy to create unrest: CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was deliberately trying to create tension in the State.

Speaking at a press meet here on Friday, CPI(M) district secretary P. Jayarajan said the bomb attack on the public function attended by party State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was aimed at creating unrest. Mr. Jayarajan also said that the CPI(M) would organise a campaign in the district in February to condemn the alleged attempts of the Sangh Parivar to create trouble in the district.

