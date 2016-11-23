RSS man’s confession stalls Pavithran murder case trial

more-in

The trial court at Thalassery on Wednesday stopped trial in the case of murder of Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker C. Pavithran at Kannavam, near Koothuparamba, in 2009, in view of the police report citing the latest confession of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Subeesh in police custody.

The Additional Sessions Court (Ad hoc III) at Thalassery stopped the trial and ordered further inquiry following the report by the investigating officer on the confession of Subeesh that the actual murder had been carried out by a gang of RSS workers, including him. The murder case framed by the police has six RSS workers as accused.

Newspaper agent Pavithran, 50, who was a CPI(M) local committee member and Chittariparamba panchayat standing committee chairman, was hacked to death in the early morning on March 27, 2009, when he was riding his bicycle on his way to collect newspaper bundles at Thodeekalam, near Kannavam.