RBI to make Rs.1,000 crore available today

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has agreed to make Rs.1,000 crore available to the State government on Thursday to pay salaries and pensions.

Briefing reporters after a meeting with representatives of the RBI and banks here on Wednesday, Dr. Isaac said the RBI would provide a total sum of Rs.1,200 crore to the State, of which Rs.500 crore would be made available to the banks and Rs.500 crore to the treasuries.

The State government had sought Rs.2,400 crore so that it could make available Rs.1,200 crore each through banks and treasuries. The RBI had promised to make available the remaining Rs.200 crore in two days, he added.

The Finance Minister said there would be no disruption in payment of salaries, though government employees and teachers would be able to draw only Rs.24,000 a week.

The RBI had asked the government whether the withdrawal ceiling could be lowered, but the State government had rejected the suggestion. Money would be transferred from banks to treasuries from Thursday morning. There would, therefore, not be any crisis in payment of salaries.

Since small denomination currency notes are not available in sufficient numbers, the RBI is likely to issue Rs.2,000 and Rs.500 notes. This can result in some crisis, he said.

There would be no change in the timings of treasuries. The banks had also decided not to extend the timings of bank branches. This could also result in some rush at banks. Nobody should panic or rush to banks to withdraw their money early in the morning, the Minister said.

Dr. Isaac said the demonetisation would hit the State’s revenue earnings. It would not have enough money to pay salaries and pensions next month.

The State had requested the Centre to release the required sum as loan, but there had been no response so far to the plea. The crisis would not be unique to Kerala. Every State would have similar problems. If the setback to GDP growth was calculated at 2 per cent, demonetisation would cause a loss of Rs.2.5 lakh crore, he said.