Public transport sector facing major crisis

more-in

: Dwindling patronage owing to Centre’s demonetisation measures, frequent hike in the price of high speed diesel, unscientific fare revision, wage and insurance hike, and increase in the cost of maintenance and spare parts have pushed the public transport sector in Kerala on the verge of collapse.

Friday’s price hike of high speed diesel by Rs.1.79 a litre has come as a bolt from the blue for the operators of 16,000 private stage carriers and the State-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) that has a fleet of 6,399 buses.

The fuel hike has come at a time when the State transport utility is running from pillar to post to pay the salary and pension and settle the fuel bill. As for the private stage carriers, it is difficult finding means to pay the quarterly motor vehicle tax of Rs.30,000.

“There is a 40 per cent revenue loss, as daily collection from stage carriers dipped by Rs.1,500 after demonetisation. The poor patronage is owing to a cash crunch. The hike in price of high speed diesel has compounded the crisis, as the fuel bill has gone up,” general secretary, Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation, Lawrence Babu told The Hindu.

Only 60 per cent of the private stage carriers have paid the quarterly vehicle tax of Rs.30,000 for the October-December period despite the government extending the date twice. Insurance companies had hiked the premium by 25 per cent and the private stage carriers have to pay Rs.696 as third party premium for each passenger now.

Since January 2015, Mr. Babu said the wages of the crew had gone up by 50 per cent. But there had been no increase in the income from the fleet.

The KSRTC that had reduced Re.1 in the minimum fare of ordinary services earlier this year during the UDF tenure was also groping in the dark. The transport utility needs Rs.94 crore to settle the salary and pension, Rs.113 crore to pay next months salary and pension before Christmas, and over Rs.100 crore to settle fuel bills.

As per the fuel hike, the ailing KSRTC has to find another Rs.4 crore monthly for the fuel bill. The trade unions in the KSRTC have already given notice to the management, threatening to go on an indefinite strike.

“Urgent measures are needed, as mere fare hike is not enough to save the industry. The government should end the free ride to students and hike the minimum students fare to Rs.2 and 25 per cent of the existing fare. It should put a 25-year age limit for student tickets as suggested by the Ramachandran committee on fare revision,” Mr. Babu said.

The government is also on a sticky wicket, as it cannot go for fare revision in view of economic crisis. Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran has called a meeting on Tuesday to aver the strike in the KSRTC. The federation is meeting in Kollam the same day to work out its course of action.