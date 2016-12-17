Public transport sector facing crisis

more-in

: Dwindling patronage owing to Centre’s demonetisation measures, frequent hike in the price of high speed diesel, unscientific fare revision, wage and insurance hike, and increase in the cost of maintenance and spare parts have pushed the public transport sector in Kerala on the verge of collapse.

Friday’s price hike of high speed diesel by Rs.1.79 a litre has come as a bolt from the blue for the operators of 16,000 private stage carriers and the State-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) that has a fleet of 6,399 buses.

The fuel hike has come at a time when the State transport utility is running from pillar to post to pay the salary and pension and settle the fuel bill. As for the private stage carriers, it is difficult finding means to pay the quarterly motor vehicle tax of Rs.30,000. “There is a 40 per cent revenue loss, as daily collection from stage carriers dipped by Rs.1,500 after demonetisation. The poor patronage is owing to a cash crunch. The hike in price of high speed diesel has compounded the crisis, as the fuel bill has gone up,” general secretary, Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation, Lawrence Babu told The Hindu.