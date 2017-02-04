Priority to safe drinking water: Minister

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan chairing a drought review meeting at the District Collectorate conference hall in Kasaragod on Friday.

more-in

The State government will accord priority to ensuring safe drinking water to the people in view of the drought situation in the State, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan has said.

In the light of the drastic fall in groundwater level as early as February, authorities will monitor digging of borewells, the Minister said, chairing a meeting to review the drought situation in the district at the Collectorate conference hall on Friday.

The Minister expressed satisfaction at the steps taken to counter the drought situation in the district. The Kerala Water Authority, Mining and Geology, and Irrigation departments should ensure time bound execution of projects to tide over drought.

Mr. Chandrasekharan stressed the need for supplying drinking water in the worst affected areas by March itself.

Steps would be taken to set up more than one drinking water kiosk in each ward and asked officials to draw water from individual plots in case of exigencies, he added.

Collector K. Jeevanbabu said the administration had asked the four tahsildars to coordinate drought-related works and identify water sources in private properties to distribute water to needy families.

Drinking water kiosks

Stating that 663 dedicated drinking water kiosks would be set up in the district, the Minister said 349 such outlets would be set up in the first phase.

The administration had floated tenders for water tankers fitted with Global Positioning System.

The Irrigation Department would join hands with the Kerala State Electricity Board to monitor over-exploitation of water resources using pumps.