President to inaugurate Indian History Congress

President Pranab Mukherjee will inaugurate the 77th session of the Indian History Congress on the Karyavattom campus of the University of Kerala on December 29.

The inaugural ceremony will be held at the golden jubilee hall of the university at Karyavattom. According to government officials, the President will arrive here on the morning of December 29 and after the inaugural ceremony, leave for Mysuru.

Percursor

As a precursor to the congress, a curtain-raiser will be held at Senate Hall on December 27. The programme, “Making of Modern India and Secularism”, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Historian Romila Thapar, musician T. M. Krishna, actor Nandita Das, poet Sachidanandan and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala are among those scheduled to take part.

The Congress will formally begin on December 28 and will be held across 11 venues on the campus.

Special panels

General convener Suresh Jnaneswaran said here that there would be four special panels at the congress — a German panel, a Dutch panel, a Dalit panel and one on ‘India and its parts.” There will also be a panel on the Pattanam excavations, wherein eminent archaeologists from across the country will vet the excavations done so far.

Exhibition

The Karyavattom campus will also host an exhibition as part of the congress.

This will involve the Departments of Archaeology, Geology, Aquatic Biology, Manuscripts Library and Arabic.

On display

At the exhibition, artefacts, manuscripts, fossils, sculptures and natural history exhibits from the pre-historic times to the modern age will be on display.

Admission to the three-day exhibition beginning December 28 will be free for students as well as the public.

Special cultural programmes encapsulating the art and culture of Kerala will be held as part of the congress on December 28 and 29.

The valedictory of the congress will be held here on December 30.

According to Dr. Jnaneswaran, Education Minister C. Ravindranath will deliver the inaugural address at the valedictory function.