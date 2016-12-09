Pradeepan, a vocal critic of mainstream cultural discourses in Kerala

more-in

Maybe it is a quirk of irony that culture critic, writer and academic Pradeepan Pampirikunnu died, following a short course of treatment for injuries sustained in an accident, the day the Kerala High Court favoured ‘traditional dress alone’, read sari, for women inside the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram.

He was an ardent critic of what came to be legitimised in mainstream discourse as ‘traditional’ and ‘indigenous’ relative to Kerala and would make no bones about calling it a mix of ‘savarna nationalism’ and ‘universal humanism’, which he thought had cleverly marginalised all cultures of the deprived castes.

He would, therefore, highlight the blanking out of Dalit lives and the real Kerala society from the celebrated ‘modern’ Malayalam novel, Indulekha, to the discomfiture of culture tsars. Eyebrows were raised when he maintained that Potheri Kunjambu’s Sarasvativijayam, published just three years after Indulekha came out, was the first ‘modern’ work of fiction in Malayalam as it reflected on the society of those times, referring to conversion as an empowering tool to fight the caste system.

Constantly at war with the prevailing notions of culture, means of main-streaming marginalised castes and what constituted traditional in a normative sense, Pradeepan was critical of the Communist movement in Kerala for heralding ‘an obscure secularism’, which took the ‘dominant, savarna’ culture as representing the Kerala culture.

While he remained friends with Marxist scholars and writers, he called out the weakness of secular historiography in India, which never acknowledged someone like Ayyankali as nothing more than the ‘Emperor of the Pulayas’. “Ayyankali, Poikayil Yohannan and Krishnadi Asan never acquired the status of Kerala’s national leaders,” he wrote.

He was among the first to view with suspicion the nostalgic reassertion, in the 1990s, of a Malayali culture in food, culture, public life and architecture which was actually the canonisation of an ‘upper caste’ culture, observe editors K. Satyanarayana and Susie Tharu in a volume of new Dalit writing from South India, titled, No Alphabet in Sight. “All culture is caste culture,” he had maintained.

As someone without the airs of a brilliant academic, he was known for his profound sense of humour and multiple talents. In a Facebook post, academic Meena T. Pillai remembered him as a humorous, genial friend and a good caricaturist besides being a scholar in Dalit studies. He would be the torchbearer for knowledge-seekers, hoped activist-writer Sathy Angamali on social media. Academic and editor Dileep Raj, in a remembrance note on his Facebook wall, recalled Pradeepan’s singing skills and creative ardour as a critic, writer, theatre writer and the like.

Pradeepan’s spouse Sajitha Kizhinipurath is a teacher at Government College, Koduvally. They have two children, Sharvan Manas and Dhyan Manas.