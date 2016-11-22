Post-demonetisation, marriage a knotty affair

more-in

Cash crunch plays spoilsport among families

Marriages at the time of demonetisation, marked by cash crunch and restriction on withdrawals from banks, are presenting hard times to families in the State.

Arun V. John, a young banker, is nervous as his marriage is drawing closer.

With just four more days for the wedding, it is the clearing of bills of the ceremony that worries him the most.

Though he had completed all major purchases earlier, he is struggling to raise funds to meet the expenses related to the wedding reception.

Meeting the bills of the caterer, the local guy who has erected shamiana, and at cake shop will be a tough call as their payments have to be made in cash, he said.

Similarly, V.K. Prasad, a former banker, whose daughter is getting married next week, is in a dilemma.

“The Reserve Bank of India’s condition that only one party in a marriage can withdraw Rs. 2.5 lakh from the bank has put me in a fix. If I withdraw money as suggested by the bank, it will inconvenience the bridegroom’s family,” said a worried Mr. Prasad. “One needs cash for meeting minor marriage expenses such as painting, home maintenance, and small purchases where online transactions are not possible,” he said.

The conditions would hit hard those who have raised loans and the amount had been transferred to their bank accounts after November 8, the day demonetisation was announced, he said.

Though most of the upmarket marriage halls in Ernakulam accept online payments, it is not the case with most of the medium-sized halls where payments are settled in cash.

At Pranavam Hall at Vennala, a medium-sized auditorium, all the bills have to be settled in cash.

The rent will come to Rs. 35,000, and another Rs. 10,000 has to be paid as tax. The setting up of the mandapam and stage decoration will cost Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 5,000 has to be paid for cleaning the hall, all in cash, explained manager K. Hariads. In some cases, cash cheques are accepted towards the booking charges, he said.

Nandini Menon, whose daughter is getting married on the first week of December, had planned the events well in advance before the financial crisis hit the market. However, the crisis caught hold of her when she went to collect the wedding dresses from the tailor.

“With currency of lesser denominations unavailable, I could not make the payment at the tailoring shop, and took the stitched clothes on credit,” she explained.