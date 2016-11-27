Policeman among four held on gang-rape charge

more-in

Four persons, including a senior civil police officer (CPO), were arrested on Sunday by the Thiruvananthapuram rural police for allegedly gang-raping a young Dalit woman.

According to sources, the persons apprehended included a senior CPO attached to the Thiruvananthapuram City control room. While the investigating officers are yet to divulge details regarding the case, the incident is believed to have occurred a few days ago.

One of the accused had purportedly befriended the victim and later took her to the house of the police official, where the crime was allegedly committed. The accused persons were apprehended on the basis of the victim’s complaint.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The case is being investigated by Neyyattinkara Dy. SP M.K. Zulfiquer.