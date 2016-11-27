Kerala

Policeman among four held on gang-rape charge

more-in

Four persons, including a senior civil police officer (CPO), were arrested on Sunday by the Thiruvananthapuram rural police for allegedly gang-raping a young Dalit woman.

According to sources, the persons apprehended included a senior CPO attached to the Thiruvananthapuram City control room. While the investigating officers are yet to divulge details regarding the case, the incident is believed to have occurred a few days ago.

One of the accused had purportedly befriended the victim and later took her to the house of the police official, where the crime was allegedly committed. The accused persons were apprehended on the basis of the victim’s complaint.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The case is being investigated by Neyyattinkara Dy. SP M.K. Zulfiquer.

Post a Comment
More In Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2016 10:31:39 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/Policeman-among-four-held-on-gang-rape-charge/article16711300.ece

© The Hindu