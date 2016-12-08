Police to take call on releasing Maoists’ bodies

more-in

The police will take a final call on Friday on releasing the bodies of Kuppu Devaraj and Ajitha, the two Maoists who were gunned down during an alleged encounter in the Nilambur forests last month.

The bodies are now kept at the mortuary of Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode. This was after the petitions seeking a re-post-mortem of the bodies were dismissed by the Manjeri Sessions Court earlier.

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court had also refused a plea to conduct a re-examination of the bodies after D. Sreedharan, younger brother of Kuppu Devaraj, filed a petition against the Manjeri court order. The petitioner was not in a position to establish that any mistake or irregularities were committed during the post-mortem examination conducted at MCH, Kozhikode, the court said.

Mr. Sreedharan had also requested the police to give him two more days to claim the body citing difficulties in transporting the body to his native village in Tamil Nadu following to the demise of Jayalalithaa.

In a related development, a person identified as Vinayan, a leader of the CPI (ML) Liberation and claiming to be the husband of Ajitha, staked claim to her body. He said that they had been married and had lived together for many years, but did not have proof of marriage as it was not registered.

However, the police said that the body could be handed over only to blood relatives. If the families did not turn up, the police would cremate the bodies. Social activist A. Vasu had filed a petition to hand over Ajitha’s body to him as no one has come forward to claim it.