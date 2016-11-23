Police to submit report to DGP

more-in

RSS worker’s confession on Fazal murder

Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behara has demanded a report on the confession of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in the Fazal murder case.

The order follows district police officials firm stance that the confession in police custody of Subeesh is vital.

Sources said District Police Chief (DPC) K. Sanjay Kumar had been asked to submit a report in view of the legal and political implications of the revelation of Subeesh that the murder was carried out by a four-member gang of Sangh Parivar workers.

Subeesh was recently arrested for allegedly arranging shelter for those involved in the murder of Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker K. Mohanan here last month.

Though the DPC had earlier submitted a report on the confession of the arrested that he was among the four-member gang that murdered Fazal on October 22, 2006, the DGP wanted the report for initiating further action, including preparation of a report to be submitted to the CBI, they said.

“For the CBI to pay heed to the confession in a case in which it has already filed the charge sheet naming eight CPI(M) workers as accused, procedural formalities have to be done as any decision on the case in the aftermath of the latest revelation has to be decided by the CBI higher authorities or even the Central Home Ministry,” the sources said.

The district police say that it risked its credibility because the confession of the RSS worker was so vital that it could not be ignored.

“Let the war go on law and on facts and not on the street,” an officer said, exuding confidence that there is more to the confession than can be dismissed as a forced confession.

Meanwhile, the silence of the CPI(M) district leadership on Subeesh’s confession has also not gone unnoticed.

The party leadership here is expected to make a statement saying that the disclosure is what the party here has been saying for the past few years.

It has abstained from making any public statement, apparently to avert anything to lend credence to the Sangh Parivar’s criticism that the confession was forced to script a new story to save party local leaders Karayi Rajan and Karayi Chandrashekharan, who were among the eight accused in the Fazal murder case probed by the CBI.

The fact that the DPC is battling for the importance of the confession has also puzzled the party leadership here, which had earlier demanded his removal from the district.