Police to question PeaceFoundation office-bearers

A police team from Kochi will interrogate office-bearers of the Kozhikode-based Peace Educational Foundation, including its managing director M.M. Akber, in connection with the case of adoption of non-secular textbooks by the Peace International School in Kochi.

According to officials, the interrogation, to be held at the organisation’s headquarters in two days time, is based on information gathered while interrogating officials of the Burooj Realisation, publisher of the controversial books.

During interrogation, they had said that the syllabus of these books were prepared in consultations with the educational foundation.

‘‘Besides, we will also ascertain if the introduction of these books two years ago was a deliberate decision to trigger communal hatred among the students,’’ officials said.

Earlier last month, the police had arrested three persons associated with the Burooj Realisation, including its secretary, content editor of the controversial texts and the person who designed these books. After interrogation, they were handed over to the Mumbai police.

Based on a report filed by the District Education Office that the contents in many of the textbooks used by the school were not secular, the city police had earlier registered a First Information Report against the Principal, administrator, and the three managing committee members of the school under Section 153(A) for promoting enmity among different groups on the ground of religion.