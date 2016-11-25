Police stop live webcast from Sabarimala temple

The Throng of devotees at Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala on Friday.

The police special officer at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam has directed the Devaswom Executive Officer to stop the live webcast of various ceremonies at Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple from Friday.

Police special officer P.N. Rameshkumar told The Hindu that the police action was strictly on a security perspective.

The Travancore Devaswsom Board launched the live webcast on Thursday to spread the popularity of Sabarimala across the world.

However, Mr. Rameshkumar said the board did not obtain the permission of the Police Department for the purpose. The government had declared Sabarimala a special security zone, invoking Section 83 of the Police Act.

The Police Special Branch apprised top officials of the security risk involved in the live webcast of the temple ceremonies from the temple precincts.

The webcast was stopped from 3 a.m. on Friday on a directive of the police, TDB sources said.