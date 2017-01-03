Police protecting rights of taxi aggregators, HC told

more-in

: State Police Chief Loknath Behra on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that the police were taking all effective steps to protect the rights of taxi aggregators.

In an affidavit filed in response to a court directive, Mr. Behra said three special police pickets had been set up at the Ernakulam North railway station, South railway station, and Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand under the supervision of Kochi City Police Commissioner to monitor the issues relating to the aggregator taxis and local taxi/auto drivers.

He said a meeting held on December 22 by the District Collector discussed various issues raised by both the sides and asked them not to create law and order problems and directed them to follow the earlier High Court order allowing online cabs to operate anywhere.

The State Police Chief also pointed out that all Inspector Generals of Police had been strictly directed to provide adequate police protection and assistance for the smooth operation of the aggregator taxis in the State and take stringent action against the law breakers. Besides, a directive had also been given to deploy additional police force at the airport, railway stations and bus terminals and other places where the aggregator taxis were operating. In fact, the majority of the incidents were reported from the Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi City police limits. Of the 17 cases registered at the Thiruvananthapuram city, 10 cases were charge sheeted and investigation in the remaining case was on. Of the 10 crime registered in Kochi city, five cases were charge-sheeted.

He said local taxi drivers were concerned about their livelihood as the customers were moving away from them owing to the low fare offered by the online taxi operators. The dispute over the use of parking slots was also leading to conflicts between them.

The Chief Secretary had been addressed to initiate immediate steps to convene a meeting of all the stakeholders, including local self-governments, KSRTC, Railways, and Airports Authority of India to settle the issues.