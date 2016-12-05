Police on alert after gunpowder seizure

more-in

The chance discovery of 350 kg of low-grade gunpowder alongside the densely forested trekking path from Pampa to the Sannidhanam in Sabarimala has set off a brief alarm in the State police security establishment.

Sub-inspector, Sannidhanam, Ashwith. S. Karanmayil said a police team had stumbled upon the cache during a combing operation on Friday. The explosives of the type used in celebratory crackers were found in large tins that were hidden in the hollow of a large tree in the forests near Sabaripeedam, a worshipping point between Saramkuthi and Appachimedu. The police had divided the forested locality into five sectors to conduct the combing operation as part of the December 6 Babri Masjid demolition day security alert. Investigators said the unearthing of the gunpowder cache proved that the operation had yielded results. The material has been moved to a magazine, a fortified store for storing explosives, at Sannidhanam.

As an offering

It is a ritual for pilgrims visiting the shrine to explode crackers by paying a small amount. The Travancore Devaswom Board contracts private business to conduct the ritual. They often store gunpowder for the purpose.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sannidhanam, Hariharan said that the Forest Department had denied permission for a private contractor to explode fireworks at the behest of pilgrims at Sabaripeedam. The contractor had moved the court to restore his business. The police said they suspected the contractor had stored the gunpowder in the spot hoping he would get court clearance to conduct his business. The police have registered a case under the Explosives Act.