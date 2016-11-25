Police intensify anti-Maoist drive at tri- junction

more-in

The police have intensified anti-Maoist operations in Wayanad district, a forest tri-junction bordering Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Security measures have been stepped up at police stations at Vellamunda, Thirunelly, Mepadi, Pulpally, and Thalappuzha in the district, a Police Department source said.

Combing operation

Thunderbolt, the elite commando force of the Kerala Police, also started combing operations in forest areas of the district, especially in the Mepadi forest under the South Wayanad Forest Division that shares border with Nilambur forest.

Patrolling has also been intensified at the entry points to the district.

Intelligence agencies had reported that a 40-member Maoist group is active in the tri-junction corridor between Kannur and Palakkad. The members had been deployed in three units (Dalams), namely Kabani Dalam, Nadugani Dalam, and Bhavani Dalam.

The group preferred the area as joint operations of police forces of different States are not easily possible in such a terrain.