Police heighten vigil in Kerala

The State police have heightened their vigil following intelligence forecast that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s critical condition could potentially trigger a law and order situation at “certain hotspots” along Kerala’s long and porous border with its neighbour.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera told The Hindu that the police were on the alert and no untoward situations have been reported so far.

Law enforcers said they were acutely aware that Tamil-speaking people constituted nearly 2.15 per cent of Kerala’s population, an estimated 6.16 lakh.

Idukki, Palakkad, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram have a sizeable Tamil population. Ms. Jayalalithaa’s party, the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, had fielded candidates in these districts during the previous local body and Assembly elections. “She has an ardent support base in the State and this has been factored into our planning,” an official said.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the local zeal for the ailing leader was evident in scores of AIDMK flags and “Amma” posters that appeared in public places. Prayers were held for her health. People everywhere in the State seemed riveted by television news reels that unceasingly updated Ms. Jayalaltihas’s health status from Chennai.

Additional Director General of Police, Southern Range, B. Sandhya said additional forces had been sent to Idukki. The law and order situation was well under control and there was no cause for any concern. Nevertheless, the police were prepared for an eventuality.

Another official said that the police were specially focussed on Devikulam and Peerumade taluks, which had witnessed citizens associating on language lines.

The Mullaperiyar issue had stoked language chauvinism in the locality. Certain groups in the area had demanded that Idukki be merged with Tamil Nadu. Some other groups had opposed it. The latent stand-off had often manifested as attacks on private property in the past. “The linguistic difference is the biggest political fault line in certain sensitive localities in Idukki,” a senior official said.

Hence, station house officers in the locality have requested local opinion leaders to keep their cadres under control in the event of any adverse news from Chennai. Idukki was also major entry point for vehicles carrying pilgrims to Sabarimala from Tamil Nadu and, hence, a cause of worry for local law enforcers.

The police said they feared that any violence by extreme language groups in Idukki could trigger tit-for-tat attacks on vehicles carrying Tamil Nadu pilgrims by local nativistic groups in other parts in Kerala.

Anti-social elements could exploit the situation. In a bid to prevent such eventualities, the police have advised the KSRTC to temporarily scale down its inter-State operations. The police were also monitoring the social media to prevent the dissemination of false reports.