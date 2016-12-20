Police can’t misuse law: Kodiyeri

more-in

Deftly choosing words without embarrassing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has lashed out at the police for unnecessarily foisting cases on individuals under the controversial Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sedition charge of the Indian Penal Code.

His reaction comes close on the heels of CPI(M) veteran V.S. Achuthanandan criticising the police for registering cases against writer and theatre activist Kamal C. Chavara for showing disrespect to the national anthem. Both the leaders have openly expressed their opinion in the context of the Home Department facing flak from various quarters for attempting to ‘tyrannise’ dissenting voices.

Speaking to journalists in Kozhikode on Tuesday, Mr. Balakrishnan said “there are police officers who act against the rules. Action should be taken against them. It is not right for the police to charge the UAPA and sedition charges against everyone,” he said.

He said the UAPA should not be charged against individuals who raise political issues. The case against Mr. Kamal should not have been taken at all. It was sheer atrocity on the part of the police. However, he was given bail on sedition charges because the LDF government was in power, Mr. Balakrishnan pointed out.

Mr. Achuthanandan had flayed the police for behaving in a fascist manner. The Left parties were ruling the State and that the days of torture at police stations had ended, he said.

The Kozhikode police had detained Mr. Kamal and later released him under the condition that he surrender at the Karunagapally police station. But he had sought treatment at the medical college hospital here after feeling uneasy.