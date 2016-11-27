Police break the silence, say Maoists killed in encounter

more-in

Police say they stumbled upon a Maoist camp during patrolling

The police on Saturday broke the silence about the killing of two Maoists in the Nilambur forests two days after the incident took place.

Addressing the media at Nilambur, District Police Superintendent Debesh Kumar Behara said CPI(Maoist) central committee member Kuppu Devarajan and Ajita, aka Kaveri, were killed in an encounter.

He denied the allegations that the Maoists had been killed in a fake encounter. “The police fired in self-defence,” he said.

“The anti-naxal squads of the police have been patrolling in the Karulai forest areas for the past six months.”

Mr. Behara said the police team stumbled upon a Maoist camp during patrolling in the dense forest areas at Unakkappara, near Padukka, and that the Maoists fired at the police as the latter approached the camp. The dozen-odd Maoists dispersed when the police fired in retaliation, he said.

“Kuppu and Ajita were hit while trying to escape, and their bodies were found during a search after the firing,” he said.

Senior leader escapes

Mr. Behara said among those who escaped were senior Maoist leader Vikram Gowda and local leader Soman from Wayanad. The search for them continued on Saturday.

The body of Kuppu Devarajan was identified after cross-checking the photographs with the Tamil Nadu Police.

He said Devarajan carried a bounty of Rs. 1.12 crore on his head. While the Maharashtra government had announced Rs. 60 lakh, the Chhattisgarh government had put up Rs. 40 lakh, and the Jharkhand government Rs. 12 lakh on him.

The police said there were several cases against Devarajan. However, no case was found to have been registered against Kaveri, who hailed from Chennai.

The i-Pad recovered from Devarajan’s body contained pictures with Vikram Gowda, the police said.