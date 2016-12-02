Police asked to furnish FIR details of case against slain Maoists

more-in

The district court has asked the police to provide the first information report (FIR) of a UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) case filed at the Edakkara police station against Kuppu Devarajan and Ajita, alias Kaveri, the two Maoists shot dead by the police in the Nilambur forests on November 24.

It was on November 24 that the police filed a case (FIR no. 586) against the Maoists at the Edakkara police station, slapping UAPA charges on them. Devarajan’s brother D. Sreedharan, in an application demanding re-examination of the bodies of the slain Maoists on Friday, urged the police to furnish documents such as the post-mortem report of Ajita, the FIR of the UAPA case (586/2016), the inquest report, scene mahassar, seizure mahassar, and the videograph of the postmortem procedure.

The government prosecutor objected to the demand claiming that the details of the UAPA case could not be disclosed, as it involved a witness whose life could be in danger. However, the court asked the police to furnish all the documents after hiding the name and details of the witness in the FIR. The police assured the court to furnish the details on Saturday morning. Principal District and Sessions Judge S.S. Vassan will take a decision on the demand for re-postmortem after studying the documents.