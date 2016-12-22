Plea for CBI probe rejected

more-in

A plea for a CBI probe into the death of a Dalit woman at Perumbavoor by her father and friends was rejected by the High Court of Kerala. Rejecting the petition, the High Court held that the petitioners could not produce enough evidences to justify their demand.

‘Serious lapses’

The petitioners contended that the investigation officers had committed serious lapses in the investigation of the case, including collection of evidences. Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased had submitted in the case that the investigation into the case was progressing in the right direction.