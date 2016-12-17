Plachimada aggrievedover police inaction

more-in

Resentment is brewing at Plachimada over the continuing lackadaisical attitude of the Home Department in initiating criminal proceedings against Coca-Cola company directors under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, for groundwater exploitation and pollution.

Though a case under the Act was registered at the Meenakshipuram police station here in June this year under intense pressure from National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), the department has done nothing so far to bring the company under the Indian system of criminal jurisprudence.

Over 300 victims of the ground water exploitation have organised a march to the office of the District Superintendent of Police on Saturday demanding steps, including arrest of its directors.

‘‘The LDF government has assumed power by making the issue a key campaign topic. However, it is now conveniently forgetting the misery of the villagers. As per the Act, follow-up action, including arrest of the responsible persons, should be initiated soon after registering the case,’’ said Vilayodi Venugopal, leader of Plachimada agitation committee.

It was as directed by District Police Superintendent Debesh Kumar Bahara that the case was registered and the villagers believed that the move would give a new dimension to the movement against the multinational company.

The earlier promise of the government was that top executives of the company in Kochi and Noida would be summoned soon for questioning.

The company is accused of causing damage of Rs.216 crore in the agrarian village. Over 200 Scheduled Caste community members had signed the petition that was filed originally in January last year. As the police failed to act, the victims led by K. Thankavelu approached the NCSC, which resulted in registering of the case.

“Though the unit was closed down in 2005, the damage caused to our livelihood and drinking water rights remain unaddressed,” said M. Sarasa, a resident.