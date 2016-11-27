Pinarayi orders magisterial probe into Maoists’ killing

Social activists take out a march in Kozhikode on Saturday against the alleged encounter killing of two Maoist activists at Karulai forest at Nilambur in Malappuram district. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has since ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

After CPI, a major partner in the ruling LDF, and rights activists came out against the shoot-out.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Viayan has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the shoot-out in the Karulai forest in Malappuram killing two Maoists.

A press note issued by the Chief Minister’s office said the Chief Minister has asked the Perinthalmanna Sub Collector to conduct the inquiry. He has also referred the case registered in connection with the ‘encounter killing’ for further probe, the press note said.

CPI, rights activists’ clamour

PTI adds:

The government’s decision came in the wake of the Communist Party of India, a major partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front, and human rights activists coming out against the killing of the Left rebels.

Two Maoists— Kuppuswamy Devaraj (65), a central committee member of the outlawed outfit, and Ajitha (45), were killed in an alleged encounter with police in Nilambur forests on November 24.

The Crime Branch probe was ordered late on Saturday night by Director General of Police Loknath Behara as the Supreme Court had in September 2014 laid down guidelines as per which in all cases of encounter deaths a mandatory registration of FIR and investigation by CID or any other independent agency was necessary.