Pinarayi fumes as Modi denies appointment

The all-party delegation from Kerala that was to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to submit the resolution adopted by the Kerala Assembly on the grave crisis in the cooperative sector post-demonetisation has cancelled its visit to the national capital following denial of leave to meet the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed the State government late Wednesday afternoon that the delegation could meet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. “We are not going to Delhi just to meet the Finance Minister. I had met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with our Finance Minister. We will communicate our strong protest against this to the Prime Minister,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told a hurriedly convened news conference.

Mr. Vijayan said the fact that the Prime Minister had no time to meet a delegation from the State shows the disrespect of the Union government to Kerala. Through this reply the Prime Minister has also made it clear that the normal practice of the Centre showing a courtesy to the State is not applicable to him. “Kerala places on record its strong objection to the Prime Minister’s attitude,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Accepting the sentiment of a State Assembly and that of a State itself is part of the democratic process. “This step makes it clear that the Central government led by an organisation that draws inspiration from Hitler and Mussolini and accepts Nazism and Fascism does not accept such things as democratic niceties,” the Chief Minister said.

The State has forwarded the Assembly’s resolution to the Resident Commissioner in Delhi and has asked him to hand it over to the PMO.

A separate letter would also be sent to the PMO pointing out that the denial of an appointment was a wrong step. In reply to a question, Mr. Vijayan said the BJP delegation that had gone to Delhi on Wednesday must naturally have told the Prime Minister not to meet the all-party delegation from Kerala.