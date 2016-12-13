Pilgrims put to hardship at Sabarimala

more-in

Lack of experience in crowd management coupled with the absence of a responsible police co-ordinator as directed by Director General of Police Loknath Behra has made the annual pilgrimage miserable to many an ordinary pilgrim visiting Sabarimala during the past few days.

The holy hillock has been witnessing unprecedented rush during the past four days, utilising the holidays in the weekend. Talking to The Hindu, a middle-aged teacher from Kozhikode narrated the travails he had to undergo at Sabarimala.

‘‘Myself and my two children had to wait inside the thickly packed barricades along the Marakkoottom- Saramkuthi- Sannidhanam path for about eight hours to reach the temple premises on Saturday. Standing inside the barricades for such a long time had literally exhausted the children. My daughter fainted and a policeman came to her rescue. Still, we had to wait in the queue for another one hour to ascend the holy 18-steps. But, by the time we reached the temple premises, the temple was closed. We had to wait till the next day morning to have a glimpse of the presiding deity,’’ he said.

Many pilgrims complained of ‘rough’ handling of the devotees by the police. Though the TDB and the Ayyappa Seva Sanghom have deployed volunteers to supply drinking water to pilgrims waiting inside the barricades, those standing in the middle of the thickly packed barricade were often found to have been denied drinking water and food for a long time.

Either Manoj Abraham or S. Sreejith, both Inspector General of Police, are supposed to be present at Sabarimala to co-ordinate the functioning of the police during the pilgrimage season. But, none of them were present, a Devaswom official said.

The police violated the Kerala High Court direction not to use rope for blocking pilgrims on the trekking path. The police have also failed to make use of the pilgrim-friendly queue complexes on the Marakkoottom- Saramkuthi- Sannidhanam path for reasons best known to the authorities concerned.

Many pilgrims opined that the Rapid Action Force or the National Disaster Response Force personnel attached to the Central Reserve Police Force should be deployed at the holy hillock.