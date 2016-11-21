Petroleum supplies hit as transporters go on strike

more-in

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has appealed to the State to step in to stave off a crisis that will affect the Mandalam season pilgrims as well as public transport systems as strike by a group of transporters has hit petroleum supplies and there is a serious threat of IOC fuel bunks going dry by Tuesday.

Protest action by a forum calling itself IOC-BPC-HPC Workers’, Contractors’ and Dealers’ Coordination Committee before the Irumpanam IOC terminal on Monday brought fuel supplies to a halt. Around 500 tanker lorries went off the road and IOC pumps may go dry by Tuesday if the situation did not improve. Many pumps may have already gone dry by Monday evening. Oil terminals at KSRTC depots too face a problem, IOC sources said.

Close to 300 tanker lorries were outside the terminal waiting to take load delivery. Only 120 lorries were despatched on Saturday against the normal 500 loads.

IOC sources said that a section of the transporters was trying to vitiate a public e-tender process for drafting tanker lorries by forcing negotiations outside the tender process. This is against the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and Central Vigilance Commissioner.

The tender process which was to be in motion on November 3 was deferred to December 3 at the request of the State to end the strike in the last week of October. Such deferments had happened thrice before, sources added.

They also said that last Thursday, the High Court of Kerala had issued an order directing the government to invoke ESMA and ban strikes affecting fuel supply.

The striking transporters claim that IOC “violated” its agreement with them in the presence of government representatives that the new tender process would be started only in consultation with the transporters. However, IOC floated the new tender without consulting them, claimed K.T. Saigal, patron of the Coordination Committee. He also blamed the IOC for getting a court order against the strike and for trying to induct new tanker lorries for the transport work.

Trade divided

Meanwhile, traders affiliated to Kerala State Petroleum Traders’ Association, appealed to the government to take steps to immediately end the strike. R. Sabarinath of the Association said that the trade body was making its own efforts to bring the strike to an end. It is only on account of the “stubborn” attitude of some of the leaders that the issues had been complicated, said the trade body.

Petroleum trade is already in trouble with the demonetisation of the high-value currency notes. The Association, he said, had decided to approach the High Court if the strike did not end in another two days. The Association said that it would not join a strike inconveniencing the public.

The All Kerala Federation of Petroleum Traders has said that IOC bunks had been repeatedly closed over the last one year owing to frequent strikes. The bunks, numbering around 900 in the State, wee closed for a week in October causing hardship to both the public and the pump owners. The pump operators are not being allowed to even bring fuel loads to their own pumps, said president of the Federation Thomas Vaidyan in a statement. The Federation members will close their petrol outlets from Tuesday if a solution was not found, he said.