Perumbavoor murder: mother to oppose CBI probe plea

more-in

The mother of the victim in the Perumbavoor murder case will oppose her husband’s plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

The counsel for the mother submitted before the Kerala High Court on Tuesday that she would file a petition opposing the CBI probe plea when the petition filed by her husband came up for hearing.

The court adjourned to December 17 the hearing on all the petitions, including the ones filed by the classmates of the murdered woman seeking to implead in the case.

According to the father’s petition, the investigation was not conducted in a proper manner so as to link all chains of circumstances leading to the culpability of the accused. The prosecution had arraigned only a single accused in the case. Circumstantial evidences pointed to the involvement of a few others. However, the police had not made any effort to find out who they were , the petitioner alleged.

According to the petition of the classmates, they were close friends when the woman was doing her LLB course at Government Law College, Ernakulam. The police had failed to arrest the real culprits behind the murder, they argued.