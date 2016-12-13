Pedal power to conserve energy

more-in

In a bid to promote the increased use of bicycles in the larger interests of energy conservation, health and the environment, a bicycle rally by 14 cyclists that commenced from Udiyanoor in Kasaragod on December 5 will reach the State capital on Wednesday. The valedictory function in the evening at Vellayambalam will be addressed by Minister for Electricity M.M. Mani.

The rally’s culmination coincides with the National Energy Conservation Day, on December 14. The rally, sponsored by the Kerala State Electricity Board and the Energy Management Centre, is being led by KSEB lineman Francis C.D., an ace cyclist who had earlier led a cycle rally to the Himalayas from Kerala.

Talking to The Hindu during the Kollam lap of the rally on Tuesday morning, Mr. Francis said “we are 14 cyclists passing through 14 districts to spread the importance of December 14. He said cycling was a small action to address the big challenge of energy conservation. The team of cyclists comprises three other KSEB employees and National Service Scheme volunteers.

Mr. Francis said the rally began from Udiyanoor with a purpose. More than 1,500 students of the Udiyanoor Government High School reach the campus on bicycles. These students escorted the rally for quite some distance after it was flagged off by the Thrikaripur MLA M. Rajagopalan. He said the rally would reach Thiruvananthapuram after covering a distance of more than 700 km.

Mr. Francis (42), attached to the Renewable Energy wing of the KSEB, has received several cash rewards for his energy conservation campaigns. He has donated the money for the welfare of underprivileged children. Mr. Francis said he was indebted to KSEB Chief Engineer K. Suku for the support extended to the rally and also to the concern ‘Just Buy Cycles’ for supplying 14 new bicycles for the rally.

The last lap of the rally from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram was flagged off by KSEB executive engineer (Kollam) Beena Pious at 7 a.m. on Tuesday..