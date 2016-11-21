Peace gets a push at all-party meet on Kannur

more-in

The all-party conference convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday to discuss the political violence in Kannur ended on a positive note, deciding that bilateral dialogues led by Mr. Vijayan should continue.

A major outcome of the meeting is the understanding among political parties not to mobilise their supporters in front of police stations to get those arrested on charges of perpetrating violence released from custody. Seeking legal remedies to get the party workers released from custody would reduce tension in the regions concerned, it was said.

According to an official press release here, there was also a consensus among political parties that places of worship will not be used for political activities. Houses and party offices will not be attacked. Political parties will also ensure that those indulging in violence will not be protected.

Later, Mr. Vijayan said in a press statement that several creative suggestions came up at the meeting to avoid violence and seek the path of cooperation. He said the police would take strong action against perpetrators of violence without any discrimination. Directions had been issued to them to take impartial positions. Similarly, efforts to unearth stocking of arms would be strengthened.

The meeting decided to install CCTV cameras in important centres to help the police identify those indulging in violence. Apart from the dialogues led by the Chief Minister, other avenues that would bring peace to the area would be explored. As part of peace efforts, dialogues with other organisations and parties not represented in the Assembly will be held.

The Chief Minister informed the representatives who attended the meeting that a mechanism will be set up that would enable police officials and others concerned to take the initiatives to sort out localised issues and tensions. The meeting was attended by Ministers Kadannappally Ramachandran, K.K. Shylaja, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, leaders of various parties, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Nalini Netto and State Police Chief Loknath Behera.